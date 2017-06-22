MSNBC host Ali Velshi delivered what can only be described as a verbal train wreck when trying to identify Sen. Dick Durbin during Thursday’s broadcast of “Velshi and Ruhle.”

After airing a clip of Sen. Durbin speaking on the Senate floor about the “Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017,” the healthcare reform bill introduced by Republicans that morning, Velshi turned to his co-host Stephanie Ruhle and uttered the following, painstakingly inaccurate description.

“Ohio Senator Dick Durbin, Deputy Leader in the House.”

There were three major errors in those nine words.

First of all, Sen. Durbin represents Illinois, not Ohio.

Second, he is the Senate Minority Whip, not the “Deputy Leader,” which isn’t even a real position.

Finally, Durbin obviously doesn’t serve in the House considering he is a Senator. Durbin used to be a House Representative, but that was only until 1997, which for the mathematically challenged, was 20 years ago.

Simply stunning stuff.

WATCH:

