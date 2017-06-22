President Donald Trump called for unity in the wake of the GOP baseball shooting during his speech at Thursday’s Congressional Picnic.

“It’s our hope that this unity that was displayed [the evening of the Congressional Baseball game] can maybe continue to grow and thrive between Republicans and Democrats and honestly, I think we’d all be doing a lot better,” Trump said.

“And I know the country would be doing a lot better.”

He continued, “The American people have entrusted us with great responsibility and I know we will prove worthy of the trust they have placed in each of us.”

Trump also gave tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically injured in the shooting, during his speech. Scalise’s children attended the Congressional Picnic and received a tour of the White House courtesy of the president.

