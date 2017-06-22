Trump Nominates NY Jets Owner To Be Ambassador To UK

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump nominated New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be ambassador to the United Kingdom Thursday.

Johnson, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and long-time major Republican donor, has served for three decades as Chairman and CEO of the New York City-based Johnson Company, a private asset management firm.

Johnson has also been Chairman and CEO of the New York Jets and the Chairman and CEO of the New York Jets Foundation since 2000. Since Trump has come to office, he has served on the President’s Export Council and the President’s Commission on White House Fellows.

Johnson’s appointment requires Senate confirmation prior to living at London’s Winfield House, the residence where all U.S. ambassadors live and meet with others.

Johnson joins the ranks of Jamie McCourt, former co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who Trump earlier nominated to be ambassador to Belgium.

President Barack Obama’s ambassadors to Britain, Lois Susman and later Matthew Barzun, were also wealthy donors and fundraisers for his respective presidential campaigns.

Follow Kerry on Twitter