Anti-Globalist Presidency: Report Shows World Hates Trump

A report released by Pew Research Monday reveals that global confidence in the U.S. has plummeted since President Trump’s inauguration.

The survey of 40,447 respondents in 37 countries found that confidence in the U.S. dropped from 64 percent at the end of former President Barack Obama’s tenure to 22 percent confidence at the beginning of the Trump era.

The “America First” president has caused confidence in the U.S. to severally drop in Western European nations. Just seven percent of Spaniards have confidence in Trump to do the right thing compared to 75 percent who thought the same about Obama.

The only nations that trust Trump more than Obama, according to the survey, are Russia and Israel. On the campaign trail, President Trump said he seek out stronger ties with both of these countries.

The report finds that globally Trump is viewed as arrogant, intolerant, and dangerous. However, a median of 55 percent of global respondents believe he is a strong leader.

Despite these negative feelings about Trump, a median of 41 percent believe their nation’s relations with the U.S. will stay about the same. Obviously this varies with certain nations, as 67 percent of Mexicans think relations will get worse with the U.S., while 65 percent of Israelis think ties will get stronger.

Pew also surveyed respondents about how they felt about Americans in general. Americans got favorable policies in Africa, Asia, South America, and Europe. But in the Middle East Americans are not well liked. Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, and Turkey all give Americans poor marks.