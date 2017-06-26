Huckabee Slams GOP Healthcare Bill

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee criticized the GOP’s recently released Senate healthcare bill Monday, arguing that Republicans “could be on the pathway to making some major blunders.”

“If the end game is to save money, then the Republicans might be on the right track. But that’s not the game Donald Trump campaigned on and it is not the endgame that Americans care most about. They want access to affordable and realistic healthcare,” Huckabee said on Fox Business Network.

The bill, released June 22, repeals key Obamacare provisions and makes significant cuts to Medicaid expansion.

Huckabee compared the House-passed American Health Care Act, Obamacare and the Senate healthcare bill to “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” arguing that none of the three are just right because they all favor ideology over pragmatism.

He further argued that Republicans are doing themselves a disservice by obscuring the real economic implications of the bill.

“I think Republicans are going to have to suck it up and say, ‘This isn’t going to get a lot cheaper, it can’t, it won’t,'” Huckabee said.

He added that the Senate bill does not go far enough to reduce Medicaid costs. “Unless you give some cost controls on the Medicaid program it will bankrupt every state,” Huckabee predicted.

