Murkowski Unsold On Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the latest in a slew of Republican lawmakers to say they are currently uncomfortable with voting for the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill.

Murkowski said she needs to learn more about how it will directly impact her state before she can make a decision on whether she can support the measure.

“Today I don’t have enough information, I don’t have enough data, in terms of the impact to my state, to be able to vote in the affirmative,” she told CNN.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski: I don’t have enough data on the impacts of the health care bill “to vote in the affirmative” https://t.co/ZVcCfXn4o3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 26, 2017

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would like to move on the legislation before Congress breaks for its July 4 recess, a number of lawmakers said they need more time to go over what’s in the bill.

Murkowski’s comments follow the release of the Congressional Budget Office’s score on the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, which projected 22 million fewer people would be insured by 2026 with a deficit reduction of $321 billion over the course of a decade.

“I don’t think it’s asking too much to say give us the time to fairly and critically analyze these numbers,” she continued. “And if you have, if you’re saying CBO numbers don’t matter, then let’s look at the numbers that you think do matter. But it really does, it does make a difference.”

Her comments echo those of Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who told reporters “I just refuse to be jammed” by leadership on voting for the legislation.

At least three senators have said they would vote against moving forward on the motion to proceed, with several others remaining on the fence.

