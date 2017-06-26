Pro-Trump Group Gives Heller One Final Warning Before Unleashing Million Dollar Ad Campaign

Pro-Trump group America First Policies announced it would give Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller one more chance to recant his opposition to the Senate health care bill Monday.

The group announced Friday that it planned to invest as much as $1 million against the moderate Republican in digital, print, and television ad buys but pledged to cancel the campaign if Heller decides to come to the negotiating table.

“The content of the ad is really up to Senator Heller … If [moderate] Congressman [Tom] MacArthur and [conservative] Congressman [Mark] Meadows can work together in the House to get to yes, I’d like to think Senator Heller could work with Leader McConnell to get to yes.,” an unnamed Republican strategist told AXIOS founder Mike Allen.

The group also announced they are staffing phone banking offices in Michigan, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, and West Virginia. The offices will be entirely devoted to campaigning against Republicans should they vote against the measure.

In addition to whipping errant Republicans into line, the group also announced a significant ad campaign ahead of the 2018 midterms in favor of Republicans in Michigan, Ohio, Montana, North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, and West Virginia.

