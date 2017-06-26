Politics
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst   U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst   

Sen. Schumer Caught Awkwardly Dancing [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
11:30 AM 06/26/2017

New York Senator Chuck Schumer was caught on camera busting a move at a local soiree thanks to New York City Deputy Mayor Richard Buery.

The two politicos attended the Prospect Park Soiree in Brooklyn, NY, and it didn’t take long for Schumer to break out in a shuffle to an “It Takes Two” mashup. He does some awkward shoulder wiggling and clapping off-beat while other attendees laugh and dance along.

Schumer was clad in what might very possibly the most “Dad” outfit ever, with a plaid shirt, khaki pants barely held up with a belt, and a baseball cap.

WATCH:

One Twitter user affectionately dubbed the dance the “SCHUMER SHUFFLE.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Chuck Schumer
  Show comments