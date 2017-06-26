WH: Signing Anti-Illegal Immigration Bills Is A Priority

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is looking forward to signing two bills designed to curb illegal immigration, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer said at Monday’s press briefing that the House is expected to vote on both the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate’s Law at the end of this week.

The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act withholds Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice grants from states and localities that don’t comply with federal immigration detainers. It also protects these localities from lawsuits due to complying with these detainers, while allowing victims of crimes from released illegal immigrants to sue these jurisdictions.

Kate’s Law adds increased punishments for deported illegal immigrants who return back to the United States. It is named after Kate Steinle, whose 2015 murder was allegedly done by a five-time deported illegal immigrant.

Spicer said that these bills are “major priorities for the president,” and that combating illegal immigration is “an issue that should unite all Americans in both major parties.”

Spicer went on to say, “We look forward to signing them both.”

He also added that the bills represent a “major tool in a fight to dismantle the dangerous MS-13 cartel.” The Trump administration has focused on taking apart the transnational street gang based out of El Salvador. The president said at a recent cabinet meeting that the gang will be gone “pretty soon.”