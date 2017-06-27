EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Durbin’s Office Won’t Release Hodgkinson Emails

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s office will not release reported email correspondence with anti-GOP shooter James Hodgkinson.

An Associated Press report says, “Hodgkinson also visited the office of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose campaign he had worked on as a volunteer, and was in email contact with the two Democratic senators from his home state.”

The “two Democratic senators from his home state” of Illinois would presumably be Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

When The Daily Caller reached out to Sen. Durbin’s office, we received this comment, “Mr. Hodgkinson contacted our office to state his opinion on a variety of legislation over the years. Those emails were all given to USCP and are part of the current investigation.”

When TheDC asked for more details, or whether they planned to publicly release the emails Hodgkinson sent, no response was received.

TheDC also repeatedly contacted Sen. Duckworth’s office looking for a comment or a release of the emails, but received no response.

Hodgkinson, a left-wing Bernie supporter, allegedly opened fire on a group of GOP Congressman practicing at a baseball field. He shot and injured Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, and his social media presence indicated he thought Trump was a “traitor.”

