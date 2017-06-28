Outspoken sports pundit Clay Travis went in on California’s tax funded travel ban to eight states Wednesday morning.

California banned tax payer funded travel to Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Mississippi and Kansas because those states have “bathrooms laws” on the books, which regulate transgender people trying to get into bathrooms that are not designated for their biological sex.

Travis had previously pointed out that this ban could make it illegal for public California college and universities to play in sporting events in the eight states on the list.

He cranked up his attack on the ban with a flurry of tweets.

“California bans travel to states with LGBTQ laws it disagrees with, but is fighting Trump’s travel ban on countries that behead gay people,” the Outkick the Coverage founder tweeted.

In another he took a shot at Hillary Clinton when he sarcastically tweeted, “Putin kept Hillary from campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin for months? Powerful dude!”

The most interesting problem with the ban is that it would essentially stop teams from playing in March Madness, considering several sites are located in states on the ban list.

Good luck explaining to a top-five UCLA basketball team and their fans that they can’t play in March Madness this upcoming year because the Democrat-held government has a problem with Texas and seven other states.

