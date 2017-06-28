Trump Promises ‘Big Surprise’ For ‘Great Health Care Package’

President Trump on Wednesday promised that a “big surprise” is in store for the health care package currently being considered by the Senate.

“Health care is working along very well. We’re gonna have a big surprise, with a great health care package,” Trump told reporters during a White House event for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Trump did not elaborate on what the surprise might be. When asked what that meant, Trump answered: “we’re going to have a great, great surprise.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that getting approval for the Senate version of the health care bill will be “very tough.” But he expressed optimism that enough Republican senators will back the bill, saying that he believes enough votes will be wrangled to “get it over the line.”

Five Republican senators have come out against the bill. The weak support force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay a vote on the bill until after July 4.

WATCH:

“I think you’re going to have a great, great surprise. It’s going to be great,” Pres. Trump says of health care while meeting Chicago Cubs pic.twitter.com/85c4BQETN4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2017

