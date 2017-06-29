CNN commentator Keith Boykin didn’t handle it well when a fellow guest wouldn’t flat-out condemn Trump’s tweets about “Morning Joe.”

Pete Seat, a Republican political consultant, said he wouldn’t have used the same words Trump did, but that he understood why the president was standing up for himself.

“The media is constantly constantly constantly attacking him,” Seat said. “Most people watching this in the Heartland just don’t care, they’re not following the Twitter back and forth.”

Boykin cut in, clearly perturbed by Seat’s comments.

“This is ridiculous. This is absolutely absurd that you’re not condemning this petty, vindictive, sexist attack from the President of the United States against a female journalist,” Boykin declared. “How much longer will Republicans allow Donald Trump’s childish behavior?”

“Melania Trump said she was going to fight against cyberbullying, well Donald Trump is the chief cyberbully in our country and she needs to stand up to her husband today and look him in the face and say, ‘cut it out,'” he continued.

“This is shameful, it’s disgraceful, he’s mocking a mockery of our country, of the presidency, and of the White House.”

