NJ Governor Primary Most Expensive In State’s History

Phillip Stucky
12:17 PM 06/29/2017

Overall spending in the New Jersey primary election for governor totaled $42.5 million, shattering state records according to a state report published Wednesday.

Democratic candidate Phil Murphy accounted for nearly half of the total amount. The campaign raised $21,995,248 on behalf of Murphy, who easily won the party’s nomination. The second highest individual candidate was Republican Kim Guadagno, who spent $3,451,743 during the course of the primary race. Independent committees raised $13,306,654 and spent $8,800,701 in the race.

The previous record-holder was the 2001 gubernatorial primary. Candidates in that race spent nearly $41.2 million when the cost is adjusted for inflation.

The New Jersey governor primary joins the Georgia special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price in shattering spending records during the 2017 election season so far. The Georgia race was the most expensive congressional race in the country’s history.

The overwhelming numbers come primarily from the Democratic side. Failed Georgia candidate Jon Ossoff raised over $23 million during the course of the race, with $15 million raised in the last two months. Republican Karen Handel only earned $4 million during that same timeframe.

