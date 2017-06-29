Sheila Jackson Lee Calls On Trump To Resign Over ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee called on President Trump to resign on Thursday over his tweets criticizing the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I’ve gone through, as a member of the Judiciary Committee, impeachments, but we can’t wait that long. It is time for you to resign! Enough is enough,” Jackson Lee said in a recorded statement posted on Twitter.

Jackson Lee, a Democrat, was responding to a series of tweets Trump posted assailing “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. He called the hosts “Psycho Joe” and “Low I.Q. Mika.”

He also claimed that Brzezinski was “bleeding” from a facelift procedure during a visit she made to Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said Trump’s attack on Brzezinski was sexist.

“I don’t know what to say. There’s a sense of hurt feelings. Mr. President, bleeding from the face? You’re again attacking women, professional women?” said Jackson Lee.

“You’re attacking a woman, a professional woman, about her IQ?”

Enough is ENOUGH! @realDonaldTrump you need to resign! pic.twitter.com/weTYdBF6MP — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 29, 2017

