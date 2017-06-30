In the wake of Donald Trump’s Thursday morning Tweeter tirade against MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (where Trump referred to the former as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” who was “bleeding from a face-lift”), Weekly Standard editor-at-large and failed psychic Bill Kristol called the President “a pig.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, You are a pig. Sincerely, Bill Kristol https://t.co/2IG7yXmCs4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 29, 2017

Kristol has long had a heated relationship with Trump. After a failed attempt to court either Sen. Ben Sasse or Mitt Romney to kamikaze Trump’s presidential campaign as a third party candidate, the conservative editor recently proposed launching a new political movement called “The New Republicans.”

The insult comes as a surprise to many accustomed to checking Kristol’s Twitter feed for “wise gorilla” captions decrying liberalism and the Aspen Ideas Festival.

“With all due respect, I thought it was you humans who were supposed to have a sense of propriety and dignity…”pic.twitter.com/L5GbSr3s1g — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 29, 2017

“Oh man, Trump marching with Macron on Bastille Day! Incroyable! But, hey…

Allons enfants de la Patrie,

Le jour de gloire est arrivé!” pic.twitter.com/L5GbSr3s1g — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 28, 2017

“Speaking on behalf of my fellow millennials, I say…” pic.twitter.com/JT65qaK2lg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 28, 2017

This was the “Meet a Republican” panel here at the #AspenIdeas festival. pic.twitter.com/UPq57eeUZI — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 28, 2017

This was one of my favorite panels so far at #AspenIdeas festival. pic.twitter.com/FbZOgOGN9X — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 27, 2017

