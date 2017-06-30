Political commentators S.E. Cupp and Brian Stelter are suspicious of Joe Scarborough’s claims that Trump has been using the National Enquirer as a means of blackmail.

MSNBC’s Scarborough alleged Friday that Trump would call him and ask for positive coverage on “Morning Joe.” In exchange, Trump would kill negative stories about Scarborough that were set to run in the National Enquirer.

The White House spun a different version of events, claiming Scarborough was actually the one calling Trump and asking him to make the negative stories go away.

On CNN Friday, Cupp said there were several reasons she doubted Scarborough’s version of events.

“You’d imagine a seasoned broadcaster and former political official would record [phone calls with Trump],” Cupp opined. “If he didn’t, that’s a little odd to me.”

“I’m wondering also why he sat on it for so long,” she said.

Stelter seemed to agree with her assessment, stating, “I had the same questions for NBC.”

“This seems like a disturbing thing that was happening in April, why wouldn’t you tell your audience while it was happening?” he asked. “And there’s no comment from NBC.”

If Scarborough has records of the phone calls as he claims, it might be considered odd not to release them at this point.

