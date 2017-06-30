Gov Candidate Pledges To Make Fireworks Fully Legal In Virginia [VIDEO]

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie declared that he plans to make fireworks fully legal in the state of Virginia in a Friday announcement.

Virginia currently bans “explosive fireworks and fireworks that launch aerial projectiles,” including firecrackers, cherry bombs and bottle rockets. Other localities in Northern Virginia ban all fireworks within city or county limits.

WATCH:

“We need to be looking for every possible way we can grow our economy, create good jobs, and give Virginians more personal freedom along the way,” Gillespie said. “I know we can trust Virginians with the same liberties millions of other Americans now enjoy.”

“As governor, I’ll work with our General Assembly to enact this commonsense legislation in time for next Fourth of July, so Virginians, living in the home of our nation’s Founders, can celebrate the holiday with the same freedom and liberty that millions of our fellow Americans already possess,” Gillespie concluded.

His campaign asserts that the additional economic activity generated by a statewide lift of the ban would enable the state to gain valuable tax revenue and create hundreds of seasonal jobs.

The District of Columbia currently bans all fireworks, and Maryland has a ban similar to Virginia’s.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].