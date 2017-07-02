Politics

Kushner, Ivanka, Soros, Schumer, And More Mingle In The Hamptons

Photo of Davis Richardson
Davis Richardson
Freelance Writer
9:21 PM 07/02/2017

Where does political polarization end? The Hamptons.

On Saturday, some of the world’s most powerful politicians, celebrities, and billionaires from both sides of the aisle congregated at Washington Post editor Lally Weymouth’s Southampton home for champagne, cocktails, and fried chicken. The star-studded guest list included Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, George Soros, Kellyanne Conway, Steven Spielberg, Bill Bratton, Charles Koch, Carl Icahn, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, among others.

Twitter was less than thrilled.

On Monday, guests are expected to resume partisan warfare.

Follow Davis Richardson on Twitter

Tags: Charles Koch, George Soros, the hamptons
  Show comments