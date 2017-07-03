Trump Touts Job Numbers And ISIS Fight Amid Media Criticism

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the media Monday morning, arguing that news outlets have failed to adequately cover improvements in jobs numbers and the fight against ISIS.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the media has dedicated a disproportional amount of coverage to the multiple ongoing Russia investigations at the expense of reporting on strong economic indicators and military advances in the fight against ISIS. His tweet suggests that he believes his administration’s forward momentum will force the media to refocus their narrative.

At some point the Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, success with ISIS, the border & so much else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Trump’s latest tweet comes after days spent bashing CNN and the cohosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Trump lashed out at Brzezinski Thursday with a personal attack in response to what he perceived to be unfair coverage of his administration.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

His tirade against the media continued Sunday when he tweeted a modified video of a wrestling match in which he body slams and then repeatedly punches a person whose head has been replaced with a CNN logo.

The tweet, which refers to CNN as the “Fraud News Network,” sparked backlash from media outlets and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who suggested that the tweet encouraged violence against journalists.

