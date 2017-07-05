McMullin’s Running Mate Called The Special Elections ‘Too Close For Comfort’

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin’s running-mate Mindy Finn is one of the few Republicans who thinks that the GOP will be bested by Democratic candidates in 2018, according to an interview published Wednesday.

Although she ran on the Independent ticket, she’s a registered Republican, and she worries that President Donald Trump could hurt the party’s chances in 2018 and 2020.

“Right now [2018 and 2020] look very daunting for Republicans, even in spite of the special elections,” Finn said during the interview. “These special elections showed some glimmers of hope and promise for Republicans that there isn’t such a giant wave against Trump.”

She added that, although some of the news is good, national trends favor the Democratic Party. “With that said, each of these special elections, which were all in Republican districts, each of those were a lot closer than, if you were looking at it like a Republican strategist, would say too close for comfort,” Finn said.

However, contrary to Finn’s words, the Senate projections for 2018 don’t look daunting at all for Republicans. The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics rated Democrats the most vulnerable party. Although Republicans currently carry a narrow majority, they are defending the most Senate seats during the 2018 cycle.

Only three Senate seats are rated as “toss-ups,” and they all currently belong to Democrats. Sen. Ted Cruz from the traditionally red state of Texas is the most vulnerable Republican, according to the latest rating.

Republicans will most likely lose some ground in the House, but Democrats have to gain at 24 seats in order to win control of the lower body of Congress.

Nine Republicans are running in “toss-up” races in 2018, compared to two for Democrats. Democrats would have to work a lot harder to earn races in Republican leaning districts to actually get control of the House.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].