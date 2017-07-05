Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill Gains Key Supporter In The House

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said Thursday he is willing to support Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill if it includes an amendment put forward by Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

The amendment to the Better Care Reconciliation Act would essentially create a high-risk pool aimed at incentivizing customers who have a history of medical problems to purchase insurance in a separate marketplace than healthier consumers.

With the @SenTedCruz amendment to give consumers more options, I would be able to support the #BCRA. https://t.co/qyOFdPMxiN — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 5, 2017

Sen. Cruz’s amendment would be a critical factor in creating competition, providing more choices, and ultimately bringing premiums down. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 5, 2017

The “Consumer Choice” amendment would allow insurers to sell plans that don’t abide by Obamacare’s regulations for patients with pre-existing conditions with the caveat insurers are required to have at least one plan that adheres to the Affordable Care Act mandates available.

According to Meadows, the Cruz amendment is a necessary addition to the Senate bill if they want to bring down premiums in a meaningful way.

“With the @SenTedCruz amendment to give consumers more options, I would be able to support the #BCRA,” he tweeted. “Sen. Cruz’s amendment would be a critical factor in creating competition, providing more choices, and ultimately bringing premiums down.”

GOP leadership in the upper chamber are hoping to pass repeal legislation before lawmakers break for August recess, but they currently lack the support to pass the measure.

Robert Donachie contributed to this report.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].