WH Statement Denies ‘Fake News’ And Says States Are Complying With Voter Fraud Initiative

Thirty-six states have agreed or are open to working with the White House commission on election fraud’s request for voter data, according to a statement Wednesday from Kris Kobach, Kansas’ secretary of state and the vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The commission has asked states for a litany of information about registered voters including: elections they have voted in since 2006, the last four digits of their social security numbers, whether they have been convicted of a felony, and if they are registered to vote in other states. CNN reported Wednesday that 44 states and the District of Columbia are refusing to comply with all or parts of this request.

Kobach said Wednesday that “while there are news reports that 44 states have ‘refused’ to provide voter information to the Commission, these reports are patently false, more ‘fake news.'”

“At present, 20 states have agreed to provide the publicly available information requested by the commission and another 16 states are reviewing which information can be released under their state laws,” Kobach said. “In all, 36 states have either agreed or are considering participating with the commission’s work to ensure the integrity of the American electoral system.”

The commission was set up by President Trump through an executive order in May. Trump has said that “millions” of people voted “illegally” in 2016 and the commission seeks to solve this issue.

“At present, only 14 states and the District of Columbia have refused the Commission’s request for publicly available voter information,” Kobach said. “Despite media distortions and obstruction by a handful of state politicians, this bipartisan commission on election integrity will continue its work to gather the facts through public records requests to ensure the integrity of each American’s vote because the public has a right to know.”