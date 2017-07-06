Spotify launched an anti-travel ban campaign this week called “I’m with the banned” that features a playlist of songs created by artists from the six nations on Trump’s travel ban list.

The “I’m with the banned” playlist is featured on the home page of the Spotify app.

The trailer for the project explains that in light of Trump’s travel ban, musicians from the six banned countries traveled to Toronto to collaborate with U.S. artists.

The travel ban temporarily halts immigration from six majority-Muslim countries unless a visa applicant can prove that an immediate family member is a U.S. resident. The Supreme Court recently allowed some elements of the ban to go into effect until they decide whether or not to block it in the fall.

“Music is, you know, the ultimate connector of people,” American rapper Pusha T says in the Spotify trailer. “It knows no boundaries.”

Another caption reads, “Earlier this year, a travel ban was proposed that would temporarily block people of six nationalities from entering the U.S.”

The full playlist has 18 songs, including the collaborations between the artists from banned countries and the US artists.

In one example, Kasra V — a DJ from Iran — joined forces with American singer K. Flay on the song, “Justify You.”

In a video promo for the song, K. Flay asserts, “Right now, it feels like a lot of the things that are being drawn into the forefront politically are about a lack of compassion.”

Other American artists involved in the collaborations include X Ambassadors and Desiigner.

A recent poll found that 60 percent of voters polled supported the travel ban when it was not associated with Donald Trump.

Spotify created another politically-oriented campaign prior the 2016 election in which they interviewed artists about their thoughts on the current political landscape.

One episode featured electronic artist Diplo who cried during an interview on student debt, claiming that people are “slave[s] to money.” The host of the series, Baratunde Thurson, made sure to describe Hillary Clinton’s student debt plan in great detail.

Spotify has also hosted a playlist made by former president Barack Obama and has a genre labeled “Pride.”

