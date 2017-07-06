Mueller Has Hired At Least Seven Democratic Donors For His Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is tasked with investigating alleged Russian election interference, has hired a team of attorneys filled with Democratic donors.

Mueller has hired 15 attorneys in total so far and 13 of them have been publicly identified. The Washington Post reported Wednesday on their names and past political donations. Records show that seven of the 13 attorneys have donated in federal elections, and all of them gave to Democrats. A total of $60,787.77 from the attorneys have been given to Democratic candidates, including Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton.

William Barr, who served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush, told The Post, “In my view, prosecutors who make political contributions are identifying fairly strongly with a political party.”

Trump told Fox News in June: “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous, if you want to know the truth, from that standpoint.”

The most significant Democratic donor Mueller has hired is James Quarles. Quarles was a partner at WilmerHale, where Mueller worked before his appointment, and he was a special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force. He has donated $34,400 to Democrats, including $5,700 in 2016.

Other donors who have given significant amounts include Andrew Weissman, who gave $6,600 total to former President Barack Obama and Clinton; Jeannie Rhee, who gave $11,950 to Obama, Clinton, and various other Democrats; and Andrew Goldstein, who donated $6,600 to Obama.

The other Democratic donor attorneys gave less than $1,000 to either or both Clinton and Obama.