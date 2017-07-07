‘She’s Not On Our Radar’: Progressives May Not Support Kamala Harris In 2020

Many progressive voters question whether Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California would represent them if she campaigned against President Donald Trump in 2020, according to report released Friday.

Despite her rising popularity on the national stage, progressive voters are unsure just how the freshman senator would represent them if she were to run for the White House.

“She’s not on our radar,” RoseAnn DeMuro, a supporter of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, told the New York Times about Harris’ potential White House run. “She’s one of the people the Democratic Party is putting up. In terms of where the progressives live, I don’t think there’s any ‘there’ there.” DeMuro heads National Nurses United, as well as the California Nurses Association.

Veteran Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein also appeared to distance herself from supporting the rising senator.

“She just got here,” Feinstein said. “What she should do is concentrate on being a good, and possibly a great, United States senator. The rest will either happen or not happen.”

Harris made a name for herself during her questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a June Senate hearing. She was interrupted by Sens. Richard Burr and John McCain for her not letting the witnesses fully answer the question.

Since then, she’s traveled the country raising money for other Democrats, a pretty sure sign that she’s interested in playing a national role moving forward. She’s raised more than $600,000 so far this year on behalf of a Democratic Senate fund, according to the report.

Harris has also shied away from far-left positions, mentioning several times that Democratic senators can’t “afford to be purists” to gain an edge in the Senate in the 2018 midterms.

