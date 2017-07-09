Lindsey Graham Slams Trump Over Plans To Cooperate With Russia

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Donald Trump for discussing the possibility of working with Russia on cybersecurity.

“When it comes to Russia, he’s got a blind spot,” Graham said during an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “He seems to be willing to forgive and forget Putin.”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC on #MTP:”It’s not the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard but it’s pretty close,” on Trump’s tweets re: working with Russia. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2017

The president issued a series of tweets Sunday morning, where he revealed that he discussed forming an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Graham, who has never been afraid to criticize the president, has also been vocal on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The shock to the body is that this is now a criminal investigation,” Graham said in May about the Russia probe.

Trump also claimed that he pressed Putin multiple times on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He said that Putin “vehemently” denied it.

Graham added that he was “dumbfounded” by the president’s plan to potentially work with Russia on cybersecurity, asserting that it is hurting his presidency.

