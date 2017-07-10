Chris Christie Gets Burned In Latest Approval Rating

Following his controversial holiday weekend trip to a closed beach on the Jersey Shore, embattled New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saw his approval rating continue to suffer Monday.

According to a poll published by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, just 15 percent of New Jersey adults approve of how the Republican is doing as governor. The last Monmouth poll published in June 2016 had Christie’s approval rating at 27 percent, 12 percentage points higher than it is currently.

The dismal approval rating makes Christie the lowest-rated governor in the history of the Garden State.

“It really is difficult to drive approval ratings into the single digits barring something like a criminal conviction,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “In reality, Christie may have found the floor for his ratings, but it’s a level where most of his constituents now feel his time in office has hurt the state.”

The results match a poll conducted last month by Quinnipiac University, which also found that only 15 percent of New Jersey residents approve of Christie’s job as governor.

The Monmouth poll comes shortly after the New Jersey state legislature failed to pass a budget over the Fourth of July weekend, leading to a state government shutdown. New Jersey beaches and parks were forced to close.

However, aerial photos revealed Christie and his family relaxing on an empty beach that was closed to the public.

Two-thirds of people polled who saw the photos of Christie on the beach disproved of his actions, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Monmouth poll also found that 55 percent of New Jersey residents feel that their state is worse off because of Christie’s time as governor, compared to 41 percent in 2016.

Christie has served for two terms as New Jersey’s governor and will leave office in January.

