Trump Warns Congress Not To Leave DC Without Repealing Obamacare

President Donald Trump warned Congress early Monday morning to make sure they finalize a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before the lawmakers leave for the August recess.

Trump tweeted that he could not imagine a scenario in which “Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!”

I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Senate lawmakers return to Washington Monday after a week-long recess, with the goal of coming to a consensus on how to repeal Obamacare, but the time at home appears to have made the path forward anything but easier on Republicans. (RELATED: Senate Recess Likely Doomed Obamacare Repeal Altogether)

Instead of returning to their Washington offices with a clearer sense of how to move forward, lawmakers find themselves dealing with at least one more Republican defection and a reignited, fierce debate between moderates and conservatives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on the Senate health care bill Tuesday, announcing he would push it back until after the July 4 recess. After dealing with outside pressure from the health care industry’s lobbying arm, disagreements between moderate and conservative Republicans, and unanimous opposition from Senate Democrats, McConnell said Tuesday that he did not see a path to passing the bill before lawmakers returned home.

“We will not be on the bill this week, but we’re still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place,” McConnell said.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].