Tucker Carlson Asks Guest, ‘What The Hell Are You Talking About?’ [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson became so baffled by former DNC communications director Brad Woodhouse during a Monday interview he stopped the guest with one short question.

“What the hell are you talking about?” Tucker asked.

Woodhouse, former president of a Democratic super PAC, was discussing President Donald Trump’s speech in Poland and the media backlash it received. He compared the president’s usage of the phrase “Christian values” to a “dog whistle to white nationalists,” which prompted Carlson’s strong reaction.

“Let’s stop with the propaganda … let’s just deal with the text of the speech,” Carlson said. “If you’re a leader of western civilization you ought to believe it’s superior.”

Tucker asked Woodhouse if he believed other cultures like that of sharia law in the Middle East were superior to western culture.

“I can’t say that because I don’t believe some of the things you’re saying. I don’t believe that people are bringing sharia law into the United States,” Woodhouse responded. “I don’t think the only people who are worthy of being American or being in western civilization are Christian.”

Woodhouse continued by denouncing the Trump presidential campaign’s position on immigration and accusing the president of giving “a white nationalist speech in public.”

“You know what, stoking the fires of race hatred with an overstatement like that will not end well at all,” Tucker said.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]