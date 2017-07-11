DHS Considering Proposal To Revamp Student Visas

A proposal under consideration at the Department of Homeland Security would force foreign students at U.S. schools to reapply for permission to remain in the country each year, The Washington Post reported Monday night.

According to the Post, DHS officials may also want to place definitive end dates to students’ academic program, which would mandate them to reapply for permission to remain in the U.S. if a decision is made to go to another academic program like undergraduate to graduate school.

The same process for re-applying to stay in the U.S. would occur if a student needs more time to graduate than what was originally intended.

“DHS is exploring a variety of measures that would ensure that our immigration programs — including programs for international students studying in the United States — operate in a manner that promotes the national interest, enhances national security and public safety and ensures the integrity of our immigration system,” DHS spokesman David Lapan told The Post.

Presently, foreign students can stay in the U.S. as long as they attend a school and abiding by U.S. law and the rules of the school. These students can remain in the U.S. for as many years as they want without seeking further permission after being granted a student visa.

More than 628,000 people overstayed their visas at the end of fiscal year 2016 a report from DHS stated in May 2017. Of that number, 40,000 of those overstays are suspected to be those with student visas. The top countries of visa student overstays, San Diego Tribune noted, include: Kenya, Serbia, Ukraine, Mongolia, Iraq, Ethiopia, Nepal, Moldova and Libya.

Over last 15 years, the number of foreign students in U.S. schools grew 90 percent—10 percent just during 2015-16 fiscal year to 974,926. RELATED: Number Of Foreign Students In US Schools Jumps 90 Percent Over 15 Years

Additionally, the students represent five percent of the 20 million students attending U.S. universities and some schools in California. Like U.C. Davis admitted a higher percentage from their foreign student applicant pool than from their in-state resident applicants.

