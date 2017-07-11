MSNBC political analyst Joan Walsh, a self-proclaimed feminist, questioned what “message” Ivanka Trump was trying to send at the G20 Summit by wearing a pink “girly” dress with bows.

Walsh suggested that the dress Trump chose when sitting in for her father at the summit made her look like “property” and undermined her own value.

“I don’t mean to sound sexist, it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear, but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction,” Walsh said. “In patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value. They are property.”

“I think it’s really pretty frightening,” she continued. “It’s a pink dress with big bows on the elbows–that’s not a dress that’s made for work.”

MSNBC host Thomas Roberts pushed back and asked if Walsh was suggesting that women can not dress in a feminine manner and be taken seriously.

“You can be a feminist and be girly, we all have our girly days, but showing up, taking your father’s seat in a pink dress with big bows on the sleeves is a really interesting message,” Walsh argued.

WATCH:

We wonder what “message” Walsh was sending by wearing a purple v-neck and a silver necklace on the show.

