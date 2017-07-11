Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intel Committee, speculated Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. may have had a “quid pro quo” relationship with the Russians.

Responding to questions about Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in the hopes of obtaining damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Schiff said the meeting may have had additional favors involved.

“One of the messages that this Russian advocate may have taken back to Moscow is that the Trump administration would be very amenable to repealing the Magnitsky Act — that’s a piece of sanctions legislation that goes after Russians who are violating people’s human rights,” Schiff continued.

“So was that a quid pro quo, was that simply further encouragement of the Russians to intervene?” Schiff wondered. “Certainly they were getting all the right signals.”

Schiff’s position on the House Intelligence Committee could indicate that he already knows about a “quid pro quo” relationship, or that he is just speculating at this point.

The Daily Caller reached out to Schiff’s office to determine if his comments were informed by his work on the Intel Committee but did not receive a response in time for publication.

