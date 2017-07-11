Stephanie Ruhle Does Her Best Tucker Carlson Impression [VIDEO]

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle interviewed White House deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka Tuesday and was so confused by his answers that she simply stared at him with her mouth open for more than 10 seconds.

Gorka said the media has failed to find one piece of evidence proving the theory that President Donald Trump and his campaign team colluded with the Russian government to influence the presidential election. The White House is facing intense scrutiny in light of Donald Trump Jr.’s contact with a Russian lawyer to obtain opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

“Don’t you think it’s time the American people were served by the media justly and you get to national security issues like Mosul?” Gorka asked.

In response to his claims, Ruhle channeled Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who tends to stare at his guests with a bewildered look on his face and his mouth open when the guest says something he doesn’t understand.

Ruhle brought up leaks, saying that she knew people were leaking information from the White House on a daily basis and prompting Gorka to say that, if she knows something, she should come forward.

“That’s impressive,” Gorka said. “You know more than we do inside the White House as to who is doing the leaking. Maybe you should talk to the authorities.”

