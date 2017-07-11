Trump Blasts Senate Dems For Obstructing Confirmations

President Donald Trump called out Senate Democrats for failing to confirm his nominees in a Tuesday morning tweet.

The Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. They can’t win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

Moments earlier, Trump tweeted a “Fox and Friends” clip of the White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short criticizing New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer for engaging in an “unprecedented campaign of obstruction.”

White House calls out Senate Democrats for obstructing nominees pic.twitter.com/O6Rsx5i2CZ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 11, 2017

In a June tweet, Trump called for bipartisan cooperation on health care, tax reform and national security, arguing “obstruction doesn’t work.” He also referred to the Democrats as “the party of obstruction,” arguing in an April tweet that they “are only interested in themselves and not whats best for the U.S.”

A post on Whitehouse.gov Monday reiterated Trump’s charges of obstruction. It alleges Senate Democrats are putting Trump’s nominations through “time-consuming parliamentary procedures not seen by the previous Administration” in an effort to prevent Trump from implementing “the policies for which the American people voted.”

The administration’s refocus on nominations comes after Donald Trump Jr. admitted he met with a Russian lawyer in June of 2016 in an effort to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The admission came after the meeting was exposed by a NYTimes report.

The situation deteriorated further Monday when the NYTimes reported Trump Jr. received an email indicating the lawyer was acting on behalf of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign. Trump Jr. maintains he did not actually receive any information related to Clinton during the meeting.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].