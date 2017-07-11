Donald Trump Jr. claimed in a Tuesday interview with Sean Hannity that he would have reported any “shady” information that came out of his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr., along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and senior adviser Jared Kushner, met with the lawyer in the hopes of gaining opposition research. Email communications between Trump Jr. and Rob Goldstone–who set up the meeting–revealed that Trump Jr. was told the information involved was obtained by the Russian government.

Trump Jr. initially claimed that he didn’t know the lawyer or the information could be connected to the Russian government.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Hannity Tuesday night, Trump Jr. partially blamed his “learning curve” when it comes to politics for the way he chose to handle the meeting request. Nevertheless, he claimed he would’ve turned “shady” information over to the authorities.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done any of this,” Trump Jr. said. “I’m still way in the learning curve on all of this.”

“That’s what we do in business–if there’s information out there you want it,” he continued. “If there was something that came from it that was shady, if it was a danger to national security, I would obviously bring it right to someone.”

“Turns out there wasn’t anything,” he concluded.

