71 Percent Of Americans Want Congress To Reform Obamacare, Not Repeal

An overwhelming majority of voters want congressional Republicans to work with Democrats on fixing the Affordable Care Act, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Seventy-one percent of registered voters reported they wanted a bipartisan effort to fix the current health care law, compared to only 23 percent of respondents who want Republicans to repeal and replace the measure on their own, according to the poll published by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The remainder of the respondents were split between “Something else,” “don’t know,” or “refused.”

Democratic voters supported the idea with a 91 percent majority. In fact, only 5 percent of left-leaning voters wanted Republicans to work on the health care measure on their own. Perhaps not surprisingly, only 41 percent of Republicans supported Democratic inclusion, with 54 percent in opposition.

Independents largely wanted a bipartisan bill, with 72 percent in favor, and 22 percent opposed to including Democrats in the Republican-led bill.

The question in the poll asked respondents: “How would you like Republicans in Congress to approach the Affordable Care Act?” The available responses were “Repeal and Replace,” “Work with Democratic to improve the ACA,” and “not sure.”

The law currently enjoys an approval rating of 51 percent of overall Americans, according to a June average of Kaiser Family Foundation polls, only 19 percent of Republicans approve of the crowning achievement of the Obama White House, but an astounding 41 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of President Donald Trump’s most enthusiastic supporters declared they wanted a bipartisan bill in Wednesday’s poll.

The Kaiser Family Foundation poll ran from July 5 through July 10. The full poll will be released Friday, and the preview published Wednesday didn’t reveal the number of respondents or the margin of error in the poll.

