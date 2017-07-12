Government Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is concerning because it undermines the credibility of the Trump administration.

Speaking to Fox News’ Martha McCallum, Gowdy explained that there are three levels of concern he has about the meeting, which was arranged in the hopes of obtaining information that was damaging to Hillary Clinton.

The first two areas, upon which Gowdy didn’t expand much, are the legal and political ramifications of the meeting.

The third level, and his major focus, is the “amnesia” that seems to surround the Trump campaign when it comes to Russia.

“Someone close to the president needs to get everyone associated with that campaign in a room,” he suggested, “and say, ‘from the time you saw Dr. Zhivago until the moment you had vodka with a guy named Boris, you list every single one of those and we’re going to turn those over to the special counsel.'”

“Because this drip, drip, drip is undermining the credibility of the administration,” Gowdy concluded.

WATCH:

