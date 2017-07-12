Scarborough Says Sayonara To GOP, Leaves Republican Party [VIDEO]

Co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and former Florida Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough is opting out of the Grand Old Party and ditching his Republican brand because of President Donald Trump.

Scarborough announced Tuesday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” that he will become an independent, saying “You have to ask yourself, what in fact is the Republican party willing to do? How far are they willing to go? How much of this country and their values are they willing to sell out?”

Scarborough and his co-host/fiancée Mika Brzezinski have been vocal critics of the president — mocking him daily, attacking his family, and calling him corrupt, a thug, crazy, and “the greatest liar that’s ever sat in the White House.”

Trump has returned fire via social media calling Scarborough “psycho Joe” and taking shots at Mika’s appearance, saying she had plastic surgery done on her face. Despite the severe escalation, “Morning Joe” has benefited from the chaos and is enjoying a ratings surge that the show has never seen before.

Mika and Joe made a video for Colbert, inducting themselves into the “Trump Attacked Me On Twitter” hall of fame. They presented each other with certificates while taking shots at Trump.

Scarborough’s appearance on “The Late Show” is just one example of his efforts to branch out and expand his brand since his fight with the the president. He released a music video through his band “Mystified” that was critical of Trump. However, the reaction was mixed at best with some calling it “legendary,” while others called it embarrassing and “cringe-worthy.”

