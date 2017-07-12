President Donald Trump says he is ready to sign a health care bill and is just waiting on Congress to deliver it to his desk.

During a Wednesday interview with Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump explained, “I am sitting in the Oval Office with a pen in hand, waiting for our senators to give it to me.”

The GOP health care bill has stalled, and on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he is delaying the start of the Senate’s August recess so Republicans can continue work on the bill.

“He’s got to pull it off. Mitch has to pull it off,” Trump said. “He’s working very hard. He’s got to pull it off.”

“You have very good people. These are very good people. We have 52 senators. It’s very hard to get,” he explained. “But with all of that being said, it has to get passed. They have to do it. They have to get together and get it done.”

Trump said there will be political consequences if Republicans fail to get a bill through after preaching about “repeal and replace” while Obama was in office.

“Well, I don’t even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset,” Trump asserted. “[Obamacare is] out of business and we have to get this done. Repeal and Replace.”

Follow Amber on Twitter