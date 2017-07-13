Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan slammed sanctuary cities Wednesday evening, calling them “un-American.”

Homan told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, “I’ve been doing this job almost 34 years and sanctuary cities, in my opinion, are un-American.”

“That’s not the America I grew up in,” he asserted.

Homan explained that sanctuary cities allow local jails to shield illegal aliens from ICE, preventing access and information that could lead to deportation. Instead, ICE has to wait for the illegal alien to be released and track them down on the streets.

“That is why the two legislative proposals that were introduced by Chairman Goodlatte, Kate’s Law and the sanctuary city law, so important,” he continued. “We have to make these people cooperate with us.”

“It’s an officer safety issue. It’s a community safety issue. Enough is enough with sanctuary cities.”

Cavuto asked how sanctuary cities proliferated across the country, and Homan responded simply, “It’s liberal judges.”



