Scalise Undergoes Another Surgery For Infection, Updated To Fair Condition

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent another surgery Thursday to treat an infection related to the injuries sustained after being shot in the hip at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice in June.

The Louisiana Republican’s condition was upgraded from serious to fair after having been readmitted to the intensive care unit July 5 and receiving another surgery July 6.

“Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center,” the hospital said in a statement on behalf of the Scalise family. “Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.”

Scalise, 51, underwent multiple surgeries following the shooting, having received multiple blood transfusions after suffering blood loss. Doctors noted that, shortly after the attack, the bullet caused substantial damage to “bones, internal organs and blood vessels and nerves.”

The lawmaker was one of five wounded at the Republicans’ congressional baseball practice June 14, and is the last to remain in the hospital.

