Texas Republican Says Trump Should Get His Kids Out Of The White House

Republican Rep. Bill Flores of Texas thinks it’s time for President Donald Trump to take his kids out of the White House, according to an interview that aired Thursday morning.

Flores served in the House of Representatives since winning in 2010, and has one of the most reliably Republican voting records in the lower chamber of Congress. Despite his strong conservative credentials, he thinks that the president’s children are causing undo controversy, according to the local news interview.

“If you look at what’s going on in Washington today, we have comprehensive investigations, not only in the Senate, the House, and the FBI, about all things related to Russia, so [Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer]will be added to the investigations,” Flores said, spotlighting the fact that members of both political parties are calling for investigations into how members of the Trump administration conducted themselves around members of Russian leadership.

The Texas Republican then went on to say that, in order to remove suspicion, it’s important for the president to remove all of his children from their official posts in the White House.

“I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the President’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House,” Flores said. “Not only Donald Trump, but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”

Donald Trump Jr. allegedly met with a lawyer that had ties to Russian government about the 2016 presidential election. A White House attorney asserted that there was “nothing illegal about it” during a CBS interview Wednesday.

Although reporting first identified the lawyer as a “Russian government attorney,” the lawyer denies every working for the Russian government, or that she met with Trump Jr. to discuss any compromising information.

