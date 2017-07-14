George W. Bush Calls Clinton ‘Brother With A Different Mother’ AGAIN [VIDEO]

Former President George W. Bush called former President Bill Clinton “a brother with a different mother,” while speaking at the leadership summit in Dallas Thursday, CBS News reports.

The former presidents spoke on issues related to their time in the White House, with Clinton warning future generations about the double edge sword of technology in the age of digital information. The discussion developed a personal tone when both were asked about their lives outside the White House.

Clinton said his three-year-old granddaughter sang happy birthday to his grandson at a party recently. Bush interrupted, “Can your granddaughter sing happy birthday in Mandarin? Mine can.”

Clinton smiled and said, “No but she can sing it in Spanish.”

Bush was asked why he has a friendship with Clinton, prompting Bush to say he’s “a brother with a different mother.”

This isn’t the first time the Republican has used that term to describe Clinton. In 2014, he called Clinton a “brother from another mother” on Instagram.

Thanks, 42! Hope you like the book about your pal, #41. #HowAreYouSTILLNotOnInstagram #PresidentialGrammers #BrotherFromAnotherMother”

