Trump’s Personal Lawyer Trades Blows With A Random Heckler

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal counsel, traded vulgar rhetorical blows with a random email heckler Wednesday night, after the emailer advised he resign his commission as the president’s lawyer.

According to emails obtained by Pro Publica, an unidentified individual who appears to have no connection whatsoever to Kasowitz’s firm or law practice, emailed Kasowitz under the subject line “Resign Now.” Kasowitz responded late in the evening with a series of threatening emails laden with profanity.

“Watch your back, bitch,” he wrote in one email.

“Call me,” he wrote in another. “Don’t be afraid, you piece of shit. Stand up. If you don’t call, you’re just afraid.”

He followed this message with an admonition.

“I already know where you live, I’m on you,” he wrote. “You might as well call me. You will see me. I promise. Bro.”

In the light of day, Kasowitz acknowledged his statements were inappropriate, and promised to apologize privately to the anonymous emailer.

“The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,” he said in a statement. “I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.”

The emails surfaced the same week that rumors of Kasowitz’s alleged alcohol abuse appeared in the press. Associates say he has struggled with alcoholism, culminating with a stint in rehab during the winter of 2014-2015. A spokesman strongly denied these charges.

