CBO Pushes Back Date For Updated Obamacare Repeal Score

The Congressional Budget Office won’t be releasing its updated score for the revised version of the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill as planned, a GOP aide confirmed Sunday.

The move comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to push back the vote on the motion to proceed on the Better Care Reconciliation Act until after Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain returns from a short medical leave. McCain underwent surgery to treat a blood clot at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona Friday.

The delay will provide the nonpartisan scorekeeper additional time to calculate the impact of an amendment put forward by GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah allowing insurers to offer plans that don’t meet the Title I requirement put forth in the Affordable Care Act.

The initial report projected 22 million fewer people would be insured by 2026 while reducing federal spending by $321 billion.

GOP leadership faces an uphill battle in getting the support needed to pass the measure — with two lawmakers saying they won’t vote for the bill in its current form and several others saying they are waiting on an updated CBO report before they make a decision.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].