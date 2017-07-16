Phone Call Between Trump And PM May Leaked

President Trump told United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May that he wouldn’t visit Britain until their press treats him more favorably, according to a Saturday report from The Sun.

The article cited senior diplomats and said Trump told May, “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.”

The prime minister reportedly replied: “Well, you know what the British press are like.” To which Trump said, “I still want to come, but I’m in no rush.”

“So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier,” Trump added. “When I know I’m going to get a better reception, I’ll come and not before.

The White House did not return a request for comment.

This report marks one of many phone calls between Trump and a foreign leader to have gone public. The transcript of Trump’s calls with the leaders of Australia, Mexico, and Philippines have all previously leaked.