Politics
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes   French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes   

Reebok Shames Trump For Complimenting France’s First Lady

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
11:57 AM 07/16/2017

Reebok, a brand that uses beautiful, in-shape women to advertise its products, is going after Trump for telling France’s First Lady that she is in good shape.

During his trip to France to celebrate Bastille Day, Trump told Brigitte Macron, France’s First Lady, that she is “in such good shape…beautiful.”

However, Reebok routinely uses attractive, fit women–sometimes in sexualized poses–to sell their athletic apparel and shoes, which Twitter users pointed out.

In 2012, Reebok was forced to pull an advertisement that told men to “cheat on your girlfriend” rather than their workout.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Reebok
  Show comments