Reebok, a brand that uses beautiful, in-shape women to advertise its products, is going after Trump for telling France’s First Lady that she is in good shape.

During his trip to France to celebrate Bastille Day, Trump told Brigitte Macron, France’s First Lady, that she is “in such good shape…beautiful.”

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful,”… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

However, Reebok routinely uses attractive, fit women–sometimes in sexualized poses–to sell their athletic apparel and shoes, which Twitter users pointed out.

.@Reebok oh look, another company virtue signalling to nuffies. Meanwhile, this is how they market their products. They look in good shape. pic.twitter.com/eqEW7nmHQV — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 16, 2017

Thank you, @Reebok, for your virtuous message about when it’s appropriate to complement a woman’s shape. pic.twitter.com/vuj8oe86ZL — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 15, 2017

All about that weekend flow. Where are you finding your #zen today? pic.twitter.com/Jlvx7UiSgG — Reebok (@Reebok) April 29, 2017

Can @Reebok make another chart and tell everyone what we’re supposed to do in a case where a company uses a woman in an ad like this? pic.twitter.com/qzeSLUNB6N — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) July 16, 2017

You use a lot of women’s asses to sell sneakers. Might want to ‘tone’ down the virtue-lecturing. pic.twitter.com/peQVwbUoaL — Michele (@CenterMichele) July 16, 2017

#AbbeyClancy shows off her super shape in #Reebok‘s Spring/Summer ’16 collection photoshoot pic.twitter.com/tOjAxYZFSw — Its A Wag Wag World (@ItsAWagWagWorld) February 12, 2016

In 2012, Reebok was forced to pull an advertisement that told men to “cheat on your girlfriend” rather than their workout.

According to @Reebok, encouraging to cheat on your girlfriend is fine. Complimenting women is not. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/mOETgSWfgE — Nikes & Lattes (@nikesandlattes) July 16, 2017

