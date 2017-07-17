The White House released its employee salary report on June 30. According to the report, senior adviser and assistant to the president Jared Kushner and adviser to the president Ivanka Trump take home a whopping $0 a year from taxpayers. Assistant to the president for intergovernmental and technology initiatives Reed Cordish also forwent his White House salary.

On the other hand, at least 17 employees make almost $200,000 a year including press secretary Sean Spicer, senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, and deputy national security adviser for strategy Dina Powell. Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn sits at the other end of the spectrum with a $30,000 a year salary.

While he makes no money himself, Kushner’s personal assistant Avi Berkowitz makes $115,000 a year, which is more than any assistant in the White House (and $115,000 more than Jared and Ivanka are making).

These are 10 White House employees that have higher salaries than Jared and Ivanka combined.

