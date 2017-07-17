It Looks Official — Kid Rock Is Running For Senate In 2018

It appears that Kid Rock’s run for the Senate in 2018 is officially happening.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, tweeted out kidrockforsenate.com around noon Monday.

“I Believe if you work your butt off and pay your taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all,” Rock said in the attached image on the tweet.

Kid Rock raised eyebrows when he hinted at a run for public office last week, and some denounced it as a hoax. However, he also shot down the rumors it was a hoax on his Facebook page.

He released the following statement regarding the rumors:

Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC! Second, I’m not signed to Warner Bros!!! – which simple fact-checking would have revealed. I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics…..and…..

Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit!

